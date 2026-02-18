Can Alex Eala go all the way in Dubai?

Beating the world no 8 seed has left fans wondering, can Eala go all the way in her debut at the Dubai Championships.

Eala kicked off her Dubai campaign in the main draw against American qualifier Hailey Baptiste, an opponent she had previously met on the WTA Tour. After a tightly contested opening set, she battled her way to a 6–4 victory on Centre Court.

At the start of the second set, with Eala ahead 1–0, Baptiste was forced to retire because of an abdominal injury, giving Eala the win.

She was then drawn against possibly one of the most experienced players on the tour in Paolini, with the pair going head-to-head on Centre Court on Tuesday night.

Eala showed composure and tactical maturity well beyond her years, absorbing Paolini’s pace and counterpunching with depth and precision. She stayed aggressive on key points, dictated rallies with her left-handed shots, and handled the pressure moments with confidence against the experienced Italian.

The result was especially striking given the age gap between the two, Paolini is 10 years older than Eala, bringing significantly more tour experience into the matchup. Despite that difference, the 20-year-old Eala played fearlessly and demonstrated that she can compete with and beat established names on the big stage in Dubai.

The fan favourite takes on world no 32, Cirstea, in the round of 16 on Wednesday night and despite the Romanian possibly being an easier challenge on paper then what Eala has already faced, Cirstea has had a strong tournament herself.

The 35-year-old has bags of experience and breezed past Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round before beating world No. 14 Linda Noskova in her previous match.

If Eala was to advance to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Championships, her potential opponents would come from the same section of the draw. She would face either the winner from Coco Gauff v Elise Mertens or Belinda Bencic v Linda Nosková, depending on who progresses through their matches.

If she was to reach the semi-finals, the level of competition would rise further. Possible opponents from the other quarter of her half of the draw include Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, or Amanda Anisimova all established contenders capable of making a deep run.

Should Eala make it all the way to the final, she would face the top player to emerge from the opposite half of the draw. One of the leading possibilities there is Elena Rybakina, the Australian Open winner looks to be in red hot form.

