Alex Eala set for huge test against World no 8 in Dubai

The Filipino star is in second round action tonight

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Eala has already competed in Dubai beating Hailey Baptiste on Sunday in the first round
X | @TheTennisLetter

Underdog Alex Eala braces for a major test against World No. 8 Jasmine Paolini at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The Filipino star will have to deliver her very best performance on Centre Court if she hopes to secure a victory and advance to the Round of 16.

Eala began opened her Dubai campaign in the main draw against American qualifier Hailey Baptiste, a player she has faced before on the WTA Tour. In a competitive first set, Eala fought hard and secured it 6‑4 on Centre Court.

Early in the second set, with Eala leading 0‑1, Baptiste was forced to retire due to an abdominal injury, handing the win to the 20-year-old.

Eala can take heart from her confident first-round performance, even with Baptiste’s retirement, bouncing back from a disappointing outing in Doha where she was ousted in straight sets by Tereza Valentová.

The world No. 47 will now look to replicate the sharp, confident tennis she displayed against Baptiste as she faces a far sterner test against Paolini.

Paolini enters the Championships as one of the tournament’s top seeds and a major contender, currently ranked world No. 8 on the WTA Tour. She received a first-round bye, meaning her campaign begins with Eala.

The Italian comes into Dubai aiming to build on past successes, most notably her 2024 title at this very event, which remains the biggest of her career and helped propel her into the top‑15 rankings.

After a recent early exit in Doha, Paolini is eager to regain momentum and start the season strongly. With her combination of experience, top‑10 ranking, and prior success in Dubai, Paolini will be a formidable challenge for any opponent, and will be a true test of Eala’s rising star potential.

Eala enjoys a strong and passionate following in the UAE, where her Filipino fans are prominent wherever she competes. The large Filipino expat community in the region has created a vibrant support network, giving her a sense of home even when she’s far from the Philippines.

A perfect example of this came in Abu Dhabi, particularly during her clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich, where Eala delivered a heroic performance, saving match point to defeat the Belarusian. The crowd was firmly behind her every step of the way, their energy driving her comeback and ultimately propelling her to a memorable victory.

Eala has always been fond of her fans, and after her win against Sasnovich in Abu Dhabi, she expressed her gratitude for their support, acknowledging how much their energy and encouragement contribute to her performances on court.

"I’ve been in a lot of positions now where I have felt this incredible support, but I think this year it has really stepped up a notch,” she explained.

The 20-year-old’s passionate following has clearly caught the attention of her peers on the tour, with her second round opponent in Dubai also noting and praising the enthusiastic support she receives.

Paolini previously took a moment to acknowledge Eala’s impact on the sport, describing the young Filipino as “already huge” for tennis.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
