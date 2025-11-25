Fujairah to host first-ever Women’s W75 Championships

First edition is part of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour offering $60,000 prize money
Fujairah: Fujairah will host the inaugural Fujairah W75 Championships 2025 from November 29 at the Fujairah Tennis & Country Club.
The first edition, held in collaboration with the UAE Tennis Federation, is part of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour offering $60,000 in prize money and coveted WTA ranking points.
Players will compete on the club’s outdoor hard courts, with a full week of action featuring a 32-player main draw, 32-player qualifying draw, and 16-team doubles draw with the final scheduled on November 30.
“The first Fujairah W75 Championships is not just the beginning of a tournament—it is the birth of a tradition, one that promises to grow year after year, drawing athletes and enthusiasts from across the globe to celebrate the spirit of women’s tennis in the UAE,” said Abdul Ghafoor Behroozian, Chairman of the Tennis & Country Club Fujairah.
“For the very first time, Fujairah will proudly host a women’s tournament of international stature, welcoming some of the world’s top 100 players. Players from across the globe will gather at the Fujairah Tennis & Country Club to compete, inspire, and showcase the true spirit of the sport,” said Nasser Yousuf Al Marzouqi, Secretary-General of the UAE Tennis Federation.
“This historic event marks a new chapter for tennis in the emirate and sets the stage for an enduring legacy of excellence,” he added.
Hania Reggi, Tournament Director and general Manager of Fujairah Tennis & Country Club, has underscored the significance of this inaugural edition, emphasising its role as a platform for emerging female athletes to gain invaluable experience, sharpen their competitive edge, and accelerate their journey up the global rankings.
