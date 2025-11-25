Fujairah to host first-ever Women’s W75 Championships

“For the very first time, Fujairah will proudly host a women’s tournament of international stature, welcoming some of the world’s top 100 players. Players from across the globe will gather at the Fujairah Tennis & Country Club to compete, inspire, and showcase the true spirit of the sport,” said Nasser Yousuf Al Marzouqi, Secretary-General of the UAE Tennis Federation.

“The first Fujairah W75 Championships is not just the beginning of a tournament—it is the birth of a tradition, one that promises to grow year after year, drawing athletes and enthusiasts from across the globe to celebrate the spirit of women’s tennis in the UAE,” said Abdul Ghafoor Behroozian, Chairman of the Tennis & Country Club Fujairah.

