Racing beyond tradition: How the C1 Championship is redefining camel racing

World’s first all-female camel racing series returns for its fifth season on November 8
Dubai: On the vast golden plains of Dubai’s Al Marmoom Camel Race Track, a new chapter in sports history unfolds. On November 8, the C1 Championship — the world’s first all-female camel racing series — returns for its fifth and most ambitious season yet.
What began as a daring experiment has become a global phenomenon. Founded in 2021 by the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Center (ADCRC), the C1 Championship has transformed one of the Middle East’s oldest sports into a bold new arena of empowerment, inclusion, and cultural pride.
Camel racing has long been woven into the cultural fabric of the Emirates — a symbol of endurance, heritage, and prestige. Traditionally a male-dominated pursuit, it has in recent years evolved to reflect the UAE’s spirit of innovation and openness. And leading this transformation is the C1 Championship — a project that’s redefining what tradition looks like in the modern era.
Now entering its fifth season, the series is set to break even more ground. For the first time, the race card will include men’s races alongside women’s competitions, as well as the Women’s 2,000-metre race, expanding the athletic challenge and setting new global standards for the sport.
This season’s grid features 12 nationalities, from Emirati and Jordanian to French, Swiss, and American riders — a reflection of camel racing’s rapidly expanding global footprint. Over the past four years, the C1 Championship has attracted thousands of spectators and generated more than 50 million media impressions worldwide, proving that camel racing’s blend of heritage, drama, and heart transcends geography.
The sport’s international profile is also on the rise, with camel racing confirmed as part of both the Asian Youth Games (Bahrain, October) and the Islamic Solidarity Games (Saudi Arabia, November). As one of the region’s most innovative sporting platforms, C1 is helping drive this momentum — training riders, raising visibility, and championing women’s participation at every level.
For Linda Krockenberger, the journey to this moment has been as challenging as it has been rewarding.
“When I founded the C1 Championship five years ago, I did it with one belief — that our community becomes stronger when we open doors, not close them,” says Krockenberger, founder of both the C1 Championship and the ADCRC. “This is about creating a platform where women and men can compete with equal respect, guided by independence, transparency, and fairness. It’s a movement that honours tradition while shaping a more inclusive future.”
“Camel racing has deep roots in Emirati culture, and it’s been traditionally reserved for men,” she continues. “When we started the ADCRC and later launched the C1 Championship, our goal wasn’t to challenge that — it was to build on it. To show that inclusion strengthens heritage.”
Her vision quickly grew beyond expectation. “We started with a small group of women who simply loved camels,” Krockenberger recalls. “That curiosity grew into confidence and skill. Today, we have riders from across the world — the UAE, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US — all training and competing together. For many, camel racing has become a source of empowerment and belonging.”
That sense of unity has sparked a wider cultural shift. More women are now entering the camel world — not only as jockeys but also as trainers, handlers, and enthusiasts. “There’s something incredibly grounding about working with camels,” says Krockenberger. “They’re intelligent, patient, and sensitive — qualities women connect with deeply.”
Her path, however, wasn’t one she walked alone. She credits Obaid bin Subaih Al Falasi, her mentor and business partner, for guiding her through the complexities of the sport. “Without him, this wouldn’t have been possible,” she says.
Krockenberger also acknowledges the encouragement of the UAE’s leadership, whose vision for inclusivity in camel sports has been a cornerstone of her mission. “The journey has been about earning trust, proving capability, and learning from each other,” she adds. “What once seemed unconventional is now part of the landscape.”
Building a Legacy
As the C1 Championship gallops into its next phase, Krockenberger’s focus is firmly on the future. Her goals centre around governance, international cooperation, and athlete development.
“We’re evolving from a small community of friends into a structured, international championship,” she explains. “That means refining our rules, ensuring fairness, and creating pathways for riders to grow.”
A new highlight on the horizon is the Arabian Desert Sprint, which will expand the race card and introduce youth categories — including races for boys — further emphasising the sport’s power to unite generations.
Beyond the racetrack, Krockenberger is working with the World Camelid Sports Federation to integrate camel racing into more international sporting events. Meanwhile, the ADCRC plans to launch intensive daily training programs for aspiring jockeys, especially international riders looking to qualify for elite competition.
