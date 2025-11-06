Racing beyond tradition: How the C1 Championship is redefining camel racing

Krockenberger also acknowledges the encouragement of the UAE’s leadership, whose vision for inclusivity in camel sports has been a cornerstone of her mission. “The journey has been about earning trust, proving capability, and learning from each other,” she adds. “What once seemed unconventional is now part of the landscape.”

Her vision quickly grew beyond expectation. “We started with a small group of women who simply loved camels,” Krockenberger recalls. “That curiosity grew into confidence and skill. Today, we have riders from across the world — the UAE, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US — all training and competing together. For many, camel racing has become a source of empowerment and belonging.”

“When I founded the C1 Championship five years ago, I did it with one belief — that our community becomes stronger when we open doors, not close them,” says Krockenberger, founder of both the C1 Championship and the ADCRC. “This is about creating a platform where women and men can compete with equal respect, guided by independence, transparency, and fairness. It’s a movement that honours tradition while shaping a more inclusive future.”

The sport’s international profile is also on the rise, with camel racing confirmed as part of both the Asian Youth Games (Bahrain, October) and the Islamic Solidarity Games (Saudi Arabia, November). As one of the region’s most innovative sporting platforms, C1 is helping drive this momentum — training riders, raising visibility, and championing women’s participation at every level.

Now entering its fifth season, the series is set to break even more ground. For the first time, the race card will include men’s races alongside women’s competitions, as well as the Women’s 2,000-metre race, expanding the athletic challenge and setting new global standards for the sport.

Camel racing has long been woven into the cultural fabric of the Emirates — a symbol of endurance, heritage, and prestige. Traditionally a male-dominated pursuit, it has in recent years evolved to reflect the UAE’s spirit of innovation and openness. And leading this transformation is the C1 Championship — a project that’s redefining what tradition looks like in the modern era.

