Get set for the world's largest community cycling race in Dubai

Al Salam Cycling Championship will host four main races from December to February, 2026
Dubai: The world's largest community cycling race in terms of diversity and prize value - the Al Salam Cycling Championship - was announced on Tuesday.
The event will host four main races for the 10th edition: the UAE Nationals Amateur Race on December 28, the Elite Race on January 18, 2026, the Women’s Race on January 25, 2026, and the Desert Race on February 1, 2026.
The committee also reviewed the race routes, which will once again take place within Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the largest nature reserve in the UAE.
To be held under the slogan ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success’, the event has become a key fixture in the community, celebrating Dubai’s cultural and natural landmarks while promoting sports as a lifestyle that enhances health, vitality, and well-being.
Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of The Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the committee, said: “As the championship celebrates its 10th anniversary, our responsibility grows to continue building on its legacy of success. Our mission extends beyond competition; it’s about inspiring society to embrace sports as a lifestyle that promotes health, activity, and happiness. Over the past decade, the championship has attracted thousands of participants from various nationalities. We’ve also ensured diversity in competition and dedicated races for both men and women, emphasising the empowerment and vital role of women in society.”
The championship has evolved beyond a sporting event, becoming a key platform for women’s empowerment, with dedicated women’s races in past and upcoming editions. The championship has also partnered with leading national institutions, enriching its impact and expanding its community reach — including collaborations with The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. A special race was also organised to coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai, featuring routes that passed through the heart of the city and extended to the scenic area of Hatta.
Last year’s collaboration with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award resulted in one of the largest sports photography competitions, attracting wide participation from photographers who captured striking images that celebrated both the intensity of the races and the beauty of Dubai’s landscapes.
The upcoming edition promises many exciting new surprises in the coming months. These will engage both participants and spectators, as the championship continues to enjoy massive popularity and wide media coverage across television, social media platforms, and various digital outlets.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox