Get set for the world's largest community cycling race in Dubai

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of The Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the committee, said: “As the championship celebrates its 10th anniversary, our responsibility grows to continue building on its legacy of success. Our mission extends beyond competition; it’s about inspiring society to embrace sports as a lifestyle that promotes health, activity, and happiness. Over the past decade, the championship has attracted thousands of participants from various nationalities. We’ve also ensured diversity in competition and dedicated races for both men and women, emphasising the empowerment and vital role of women in society.”

The championship has evolved beyond a sporting event, becoming a key platform for women’s empowerment, with dedicated women’s races in past and upcoming editions. The championship has also partnered with leading national institutions, enriching its impact and expanding its community reach — including collaborations with The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. A special race was also organised to coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai, featuring routes that passed through the heart of the city and extended to the scenic area of Hatta.

