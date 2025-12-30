Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur open up on pressure, identity, and mental strength in sport

“So it was tough to handle, but then I made my way, I made my career, and in a way, I made my wins and experienced my highs and lows. But I just wanted to be myself, and I wanted people to know me and respect me for my own career, my own journey — and that’s what I’ve tried to do until today,” she added.

The transition from a highly successful junior career — where she won a Grand Slam — to the harsh realities of the professional tour only intensified the pressure. She said: “It took years. I had to build my own name. It was a couple of years of working on myself, of being very clear and saying that I want to be the next Paula; I don’t want to be the next Sharapova.

“Yeah, all that weight of expectations, all that pressure. Also, I had the media expecting me, at a very young age, to be a legend because they were comparing me to a legend. I think even my maturity at that moment wasn’t ready. So having that label on my back at such a young age was very difficult to manage. Because of that, I went through very difficult — or let’s say, dark — moments at that age,” Badosa said.

“I truly want to inspire more and more players. I see that we have a lot of talent, but sometimes they’re a bit lost. They don’t know how to make it to a professional career, and we’re missing more role models from our region. To show that, okay, I’m a woman, I also got married very young, and I can still go very far. So nothing is really impossible. It doesn’t matter where you come from — you can make it,” Jabeur added.

“We take expectations in the wrong, negative way. We should take them on the positive side and see that from them, we can build something bigger. And I discovered that even if I don’t have pressure, I don’t play as well as when I have pressure on my shoulders.

“It depends on how you take it. It was always a proud moment. It was like a good kind of pressure. But at a certain time, it became too much. I wasn’t expecting to make such a huge impact everywhere.

When it comes to managing pressure, both players stressed the importance of self-investment. Badosa highlighted the value of understanding why certain things affect you, not just masking symptoms with surface-level tools. Meditation, breathing exercises, and yoga can help — but deeper self-reflection and healing are just as crucial.

Jabeur echoed the sentiment, noting how young players are often unprepared for the psychological demands placed on them. Labels, media attention, and public scrutiny arrive long before athletes are emotionally equipped to handle them. Many begin playing simply out of love for the game, unaware of everything that will eventually come with it.

Social media, however, remains one of the sport’s greatest challenges. Both acknowledged its power to inspire — and to harm. Hateful comments and even threats extend beyond players to their families. Jabeur now avoids social media after matches, choosing instead to stay within her team’s protective bubble. Her greatest concern is for younger generations, who may struggle to separate online negativity from their self-worth.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.