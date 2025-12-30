Why is Ons Jabeur nicknamed as Tunisia’s ‘Minister of Happiness’

The nickname carries a special meaning in the 12-million-strong North African nation, which continues to grapple with economic hardship and a refugee crisis. For many Tunisians, Jabeur represents hope and joy. Fans are drawn not only to her groundbreaking achievements on the tennis court, but also to her infectious smile, charismatic style of play, and uplifting personality.

The 31-year-old, who hails from the historic town of Ksar Hellal, has come a long way since she first followed her mother to local tennis courts as a toddler. In a country where football has long dominated the sporting landscape, Jabeur has helped elevate tennis’s popularity through both her success and her warmth.

“I love that nickname,” Jabeur said at the World Sports Summit in Dubai. “Happiness is one of the best medicines we can have for free, so why not use it? What’s better than laughing and having a nice time? I think it reflects my character and my game on the court. I always like to have fun. I feel like life is beautiful, and we should take it in the right way.”

“I have an amazing team behind me. My husband is also my fitness coach, so he will always push me to do better and come back stronger. I’m hoping for the best and staying positive, sending positive energy so everything goes smoothly.”

“I’m not putting expectations on myself. It’s my first baby,” Jabeur said. “I’m going to allow myself the time I need for my body to heal and be ready to come back. But the determination is definitely there. It was always my dream to play while having a child, so I hope I’ll be able to do it.

Despite suffering three Grand Slam final defeats — Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023, and the US Open in 2022 — Jabeur remains optimistic about life and her game. “Life continues. It doesn’t stop because I lost finals,” she said. “I try to look at the other side. If you ask another player if they’d take three Grand Slam finals, they’d say yes. I’m still not giving up. I know one day I can do it.

