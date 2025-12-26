Being World No 1 means you’re doing something right, Sabalenka says

Belarusian excited ahead of her Battle of the Sexes match against Kyrgios in Dubai
Dubai: Aryna Sabalenka knows better than most what it takes to thrive under pressure. Holding the World No 1 ranking for an uninterrupted 62 weeks — and 70 weeks in total — is no small achievement. The Belarusian’s current run is the fifth-longest stay at the top this century, behind only Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek and Martina Hingis. Sabalenka is also on course to challenge Swiatek’s 75-week reign around the 2026 Australian Open.
“Of course there’s pressure, but it’s also a privilege,” the 27-year-old told Gulf News ahead of her exhibition Battle of the Sexes match against Australian star Nick Kyrgios at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday.
“Being No 1 means you’re doing something right. I’ve learned to embrace that pressure instead of fearing it. I trust my preparation, my team and my game, and that helps me stay focused when expectations are high,” she added.
Sabalenka was recently named the WTA Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after a standout campaign. She captured four titles — the most on tour — including successfully defending her US Open crown against Amanda Anisimova in September to secure her fourth Grand Slam singles title. Over the season, she reached a tour-leading nine finals, finishing runner-up to Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January and to Coco Gauff at the French Open in June.
Looking ahead, Sabalenka remains focused on continued improvement. “The priority is staying healthy, improving consistency and continuing to evolve my game,” she said. “I’m always looking for small areas where I can get better, both physically and mentally. Preparations are going well, and I’m motivated to keep building on the level I’ve reached this season.”
When asked about the Australian Open — a tournament she has won twice — Sabalenka was optimistic. “Absolutely. The Australian Open is very special to me. Winning it twice gives me confidence, but every year brings a new challenge. I’m excited to return and see what I can achieve.”
Sunday’s Battle of the Sexes exhibition will be contested over three sets, with a 10-point tie-break deciding the match if both players win a set. Sabalenka is relishing the challenge against Kyrgios.
“I’m really excited. Nick is one of the most talented and unpredictable players in the game, and he brings an intensity and entertainment factor that fans love,” she said. “I enjoy challenges that push the sport in new directions. This match is competitive, fun and on a big stage, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
Sabalenka is also set to return to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February 2026. “Dubai is always an amazing place to play,” she said. “The facilities, organisation and fans are top class, and the tournament keeps getting better every year. I love coming back here — the energy around tennis in Dubai is something I really enjoy.”
