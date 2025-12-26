Being World No 1 means you’re doing something right, Sabalenka says

Sabalenka was recently named the WTA Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after a standout campaign. She captured four titles — the most on tour — including successfully defending her US Open crown against Amanda Anisimova in September to secure her fourth Grand Slam singles title. Over the season, she reached a tour-leading nine finals, finishing runner-up to Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January and to Coco Gauff at the French Open in June.