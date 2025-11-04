Battle of the Sexes: Aryna Sabalenka to take on Nick Kyrgios in Dubai

“TLive is thrilled to bring this modern take on Battle of the Sexes to fans in Dubai, one of the world’s most dynamic cities,” said Mark McFarlane, Managing Director, TLive. “We’re bringing together two of tennis’s most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court. It’s an event designed to thrill fans and create a moment that people will remember long after the final point.”

Responding to Sabalenka’s challenge, Nick Kyrgios said: "When the World No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she's a powerhouse and a true champion. But I've never backed down from a challenge, and I'm not just here to play—I'm here to entertain. This is what I live for. Dubai, get ready for a show, because I'm going to bring the heat at the Coca-Cola Arena".

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game. I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match. Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I'm ready to bring my A-game. I can't wait to step on that court at the Coca-Cola Arena and put on an incredible show for the fans."

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.