Battle of the Sexes: Aryna Sabalenka to take on Nick Kyrgios in Dubai

The match will blend top-level competition with world-class entertainment
Dubai: Come December 28 and you will get a chance to watch one of the most exciting actions on a tennis court in Dubai. World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be challenging tennis showman Nick Kyrgios at the Coca-Cola Arena.
Organised by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, the Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown, will blend top-level competition with world-class entertainment.
Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 Battle of the Sexes match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’s most compelling personalities for an evening that celebrates elite performance, sportsmanship, and an unforgettable spectacle.
Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game. I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match. Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I'm ready to bring my A-game. I can't wait to step on that court at the Coca-Cola Arena and put on an incredible show for the fans."
Responding to Sabalenka’s challenge, Nick Kyrgios said: "When the World No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she's a powerhouse and a true champion. But I've never backed down from a challenge, and I'm not just here to play—I'm here to entertain. This is what I live for. Dubai, get ready for a show, because I'm going to bring the heat at the Coca-Cola Arena".
“TLive is thrilled to bring this modern take on Battle of the Sexes to fans in Dubai, one of the world’s most dynamic cities,” said Mark McFarlane, Managing Director, TLive. “We’re bringing together two of tennis’s most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court. It’s an event designed to thrill fans and create a moment that people will remember long after the final point.”
