GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Battle of the Sexes: Aryna Sabalenka to take on Nick Kyrgios in Dubai

The match will blend top-level competition with world-class entertainment

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Battle of the Sexes: Aryna Sabalenka to take on Nick Kyrgios in Dubai

Dubai: Come December 28 and you will get a chance to watch one of the most exciting actions on a tennis court in Dubai. World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be challenging tennis showman Nick Kyrgios at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Organised by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, the Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown, will blend top-level competition with world-class entertainment.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 Battle of the Sexes match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’s most compelling personalities for an evening that celebrates elite performance, sportsmanship, and an unforgettable spectacle.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game. I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match. Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I'm ready to bring my A-game. I can't wait to step on that court at the Coca-Cola Arena and put on an incredible show for the fans."

Responding to Sabalenka’s challenge, Nick Kyrgios said: "When the World No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she's a powerhouse and a true champion. But I've never backed down from a challenge, and I'm not just here to play—I'm here to entertain. This is what I live for. Dubai, get ready for a show, because I'm going to bring the heat at the Coca-Cola Arena".

“TLive is thrilled to bring this modern take on Battle of the Sexes to fans in Dubai, one of the world’s most dynamic cities,” said Mark McFarlane, Managing Director, TLive. “We’re bringing together two of tennis’s most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court. It’s an event designed to thrill fans and create a moment that people will remember long after the final point.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Belarus' tennis player Aryna Sabalenka speaks as she attends a media event in Hong Kong on October 14, 2025.

World No 1 Sabalenka opens up on almost quitting tennis

3m read
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka hits a return to Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova during their women’s singles match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei province on October 9, 2025.

Sabalenka, with help from Djokovic, Swiatek advances

2m read
Belarusia’s Aryna Sabalenka hits a return to Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova during their women’s singles match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei province on October 8, 2025.

Sabalenka battles to keep Wuhan record alive

3m read
Aryna Sabalenka in action at the US Open in New York City in August.

Sabalenka 'ready to go' after post-US Open break

2m read