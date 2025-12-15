A mix of sequels, festive rom-coms and action dramas that deliver something for every mood
Dubai: From long-awaited sequels to festive rom-coms and mythic action dramas, this season's movie lineup is stacked with variety. Whether you're in the mood for animated adventures, horror thrills, heartwarming holiday chaos or larger-than-life Indian cinema, these upcoming titles promise something for every kind of viewer. Here's a quick guide to the biggest films generating buzz right now and why they deserve a spot on your watchlist.
Zootopia 2 throws Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde back into chaos when a slippery new villain (with very personal beef) threatens to crack the city’s carefully balanced predator–prey peace. Now official partners, and still bickering like pros, the bunny cop and fox con artist go undercover beyond Zootopia, discovering districts where the rules are wildly different and trust is optional. As secrets surface and alliances wobble, Judy’s idealism gets tested and Nick’s past comes knocking. It’s bigger, faster, and messier than before, mixing sharp social satire with chaos—proving that in Zootopia, progress isn’t linear, and harmony always needs maintenance.
A year after the horrors at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, former security guard Mike is trying to move on—while keeping some very disturbing truths from his 11-year-old sister, Abby. But when Abby sneaks out to reunite with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, her curiosity unleashes a chilling chain of events. Long-buried secrets resurface, exposing the twisted origins of Freddy’s and proving that some nightmares don’t stay locked up after closing time.
This Malayalam action drama starring Vinayakan, Mammootty, and Rajisha Vijayan follows a young man who returns to his village only to get caught in a violent feud he never asked for. As political tensions simmer and old grudges resurface, he's forced to confront the power structures that have controlled his community for generations. It's a gripping mix of personal struggle and social commentary about loyalty, justice, and what it costs to stand up.
A teacher becomes an unlikely hero when crime and corruption threaten his town. Armed with wit, resilience, and unexpected strength, he fights back to protect the people he cares about. This mass-action entertainer blends humour, high-octane sequences, and emotional beats into a celebration of mentorship, courage, and the power of ordinary people to spark change.
Long ago, humans and trolls lived in peace—until King Olaf drove Norway’s trolls into sunlight, imprisoning the Troll King and his children underground. Decades later, folklorist Nora Tidemann lives in isolation, haunted by her past, when a hibernating troll named Jotun is discovered in a secret facility. Awakened, Jotun escapes, unleashing destruction across Norway. As the government moves to kill him, Nora tries another path: reuniting Jotun with “Beautiful,” the grown son of the Troll King. Their clash leads to Trondheim, buried truths about Olaf’s regret, and a final, devastating battle that reshapes how humans and trolls coexist.
Sunny is traditional and earnest. Tulsi Kumari is bold and modern. When these two fall for each other, their clashing personalities lead to comedic chaos, family drama, and plenty of heartfelt moments. This vibrant Bollywood romance is packed with colour, music, and charm as the pair learns to balance expectations with individuality. Perfect for anyone craving a feel-good love story.
A group of mismatched friends attempts a holiday heist to save their beloved community centre from closing. Naturally, everything goes hilariously wrong. With cosy Christmas vibes, laugh-out-loud comedy, and heartwarming teamwork, this festive caper is all about friendship, second chances, and finding your inner hero when it matters most.
Two strangers connect through anonymous Secret Santa gifts at work, and what starts as thoughtful surprises turns into something deeper. But real-life misunderstandings threaten to derail their budding romance. Filled with festive warmth, gentle humour, and emotional sincerity, this holiday drama is a sweet reminder that love often shows up when you least expect it.
Go back to the beginning. This prequel explores the origins of the forest deity and the ancestral traditions that shaped the world of Kantara. Set decades earlier, it follows a warrior on a spiritual journey as he faces colonial intrusion, supernatural forces, and his own destiny. With intense performances, folklore-inspired storytelling, and atmospheric visuals, it's a deeper, more mystical dive into the Kantara universe.
