Zootopia 2 throws Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde back into chaos when a slippery new villain (with very personal beef) threatens to crack the city’s carefully balanced predator–prey peace. Now official partners, and still bickering like pros, the bunny cop and fox con artist go undercover beyond Zootopia, discovering districts where the rules are wildly different and trust is optional. As secrets surface and alliances wobble, Judy’s idealism gets tested and Nick’s past comes knocking. It’s bigger, faster, and messier than before, mixing sharp social satire with chaos—proving that in Zootopia, progress isn’t linear, and harmony always needs maintenance.