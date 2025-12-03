Along the way, they’re also trying to understand what partnership really means… or if it means anything at all. Hopps is endlessly impulsive, often making decisions on her own and dragging Nick Wilde into her escapades — whether it’s floating down a tube to chase a trail or going on the run as a fugitive. Nick, this time around, is the definition of the ‘chill guy’ meme, which means that he has less of a bite than he did in the previous film. But the complaints are minimal, Bateman still has a blast in voicing the reformed fox.