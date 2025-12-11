7 Stranger Things deaths so cruel fans pray for a miraculous comeback

Even cats deserve plot armour
He did a Metallica solo, folks. And he still got killed off.
As Stranger Things finale approaches, fans are getting nervy. They're remembering the shockwaves of Game of Thrones, and remember the days of biting their fingernails over who was going to live or died. Stranger Things is bringing those memories back in full force. The show, till now, hasn't killed off main characters as yet, but it has committed the inexcusable crime of introducing loveable characters and then killing them off in the most gruesome way.
So, before the final volume airs, here's looking back at the fallen heroes we’re still furious about.
Tell me why the kindest, purest human in the entire Midwest had to go out like a snack for demodogs. He solved the Hawkins Lab security system, he supported Joyce, he loved her boys, and his reward? A death so brutal even Hopper winced.
Unnecessary rating: 10/10. The man deserved a quiet life, a coffee mug, and a Home Owners Association.
Barb went to one pool party and died for it. Who knew being a supportive friend was a death sentence? If she hadn’t sat on that diving board, she would probably still be alive.
Unnecessary rating: 9/10. Frankly, the Upside Down should apologise
But why though? The man literally soloed Metallica in the apocalypse and they killed him off for 'emotional impact.'
Unnecessary rating: Infinity/10. The bats didn’t need to do him like that.
Chrissy didn’t deserve to be Vecna’s demo-reel victim. She didn't deserve the eldritch nightmare spa treatment. She and Eddie could’ve been such a cute friendship. Instead… crack. Float. Smash.
Unnecessary rating: 9/10. She deserved a different plotline and at least two peaceful therapy sessions.
He gave El a burgernd he got shot for it. What was the logic? Who approved this? No one comes back from this level of injustice.
Unnecessary rating: 10/10. Protect the wholesome men, for the love of god.
Justice for the fluffball devoured by Dart. Was it narratively necessary? Maybe, but we don't want to admit that.
Unnecessary rating: 6/10. Cats deserve plot armor.
Fred did nothing but report facts and hallucinate a bit. And Vecna said “you look guilty, so now you fly.”
Unnecessary rating: 7/10. Trauma journalism was enough pain already.
