7 Stranger Things deaths so cruel fans pray for a miraculous comeback

As Stranger Things finale approaches, fans are getting nervy. They're remembering the shockwaves of Game of Thrones, and remember the days of biting their fingernails over who was going to live or died. Stranger Things is bringing those memories back in full force. The show, till now, hasn't killed off main characters as yet, but it has committed the inexcusable crime of introducing loveable characters and then killing them off in the most gruesome way.