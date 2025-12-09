350 players to feature in IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi

The list released by BCCI has 240 Indians and 110 overseas players
Dubai: A total of 350 players will feature in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI finalised this list from 1,339 registrations, narrowing it down to 350 players who will go under the hammer. The auction will commence at 1pm UAE time.
Of these, 240 are Indian and 110 are overseas players. The pool includes 224 uncapped Indian cricketers and 14 uncapped overseas talents, adding depth and fresh options for franchises. Teams will vie for 77 available slots, 31 of which are reserved for overseas players.
Forty players have entered the auction at the highest base price of Rs20 million, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi being the only Indians in that bracket. Among other notable names, South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has a base price of Rs10 million, while Australia’s Steve Smith starts at Rs20 million.
Earlier, teams retained a total of 173 players, including 49 from overseas. Heading into the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders have the largest purse at Rs640 million to fill up to 13 slots, including six overseas. Chennai Super Kings follow with Rs430 million to complete up to nine spots.
Australia’s Cameron Green is widely expected to attract the biggest bids this year, with both KKR and CSK poised to go aggressively for the all-rounder.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox