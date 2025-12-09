GOLD/FOREX
350 players to feature in IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi

The list released by BCCI has 240 Indians and 110 overseas players

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
350 players to go under the hammer at IPL auction on Dec 16
Dubai: A total of 350 players will feature in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI finalised this list from 1,339 registrations, narrowing it down to 350 players who will go under the hammer. The auction will commence at 1pm UAE time.

Of these, 240 are Indian and 110 are overseas players. The pool includes 224 uncapped Indian cricketers and 14 uncapped overseas talents, adding depth and fresh options for franchises. Teams will vie for 77 available slots, 31 of which are reserved for overseas players.

Forty players have entered the auction at the highest base price of Rs20 million, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi being the only Indians in that bracket. Among other notable names, South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has a base price of Rs10 million, while Australia’s Steve Smith starts at Rs20 million.

Earlier, teams retained a total of 173 players, including 49 from overseas. Heading into the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders have the largest purse at Rs640 million to fill up to 13 slots, including six overseas. Chennai Super Kings follow with Rs430 million to complete up to nine spots.

Australia’s Cameron Green is widely expected to attract the biggest bids this year, with both KKR and CSK poised to go aggressively for the all-rounder.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
