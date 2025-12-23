GOLD/FOREX
Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi 2026 line-up revealed: ENHYPEN, Ten and more K-Pop stars — tickets from Dh200

Here's all you need to know about the K-Pop fest

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
ENHYPEN performed for the K-Pop fest in 2023.
Daze...daze, daze! ENHYPEN is returning to UAE, folks.

Yes, and again part of the Hyperound K-Fest, Abu Dhabi along with other stellar K-Pop talents. So, clear your calendars and start practising your fanchants. Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi landing at Etihad Arena on April 18, 2026 — and yes, it’s shaping up to be massive.

Leading the charge is ENHYPEN, that enthralled fans with Given-Taken and quickly levelled up with hits like Drunk-Dazed, Tamed-Dashed, Bite Me and Sweet Venom. The seven-member group has since built a global touring fanbase and notched multiple top-10 debuts on the Billboard 200.

Joining them is Ten, the Thai pop force known for razor-sharp dance lines and chameleon-like vocals. His SM Station releases Dream in a Dream, New Heroes set the stage for his 2024 solo EP, TEN.

Also on the bill is FIFTY FIFTY, the group that went viral worldwide with Cupid, breaking into both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Top 10. After a turbulent legal chapter, the group relaunched in 2024 with the Love Tune era, featuring tracks like Starry Night, SOS and fan favourite Gravity.

Fans of moodier sounds can look forward to Dabin.kr, aka Hong Da-bin, the rapper behind cult favourites Jasmine, Martini Blue and Kiss Me. Formerly known as DPR Live, he rebranded as Dabin in late 2023 and followed up with the 2024 album Giggles.

Rounding out the announced line-up is ARTMS, the five-member group formed by former LOONA members under Modhaus. They debuted in May 2024 with album DALL and lead single Virtual Angel, following a series of pre-release tracks — Birth, Flower Rhythm, Candy Crush and Air — before launching their global Moonshot tour.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi 2026 went on sale on December 22, 2025, at 7:00 PM. They are available through official platforms, including Etihad Arena and Platinumlist.net.

A range of seating options is on offer to suit different budgets, with Bronze tickets starting at Dh200 and VIP tickets priced at Dh1155.

Date: April 18, 2026
Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Getting there

Etihad Arena is easily accessible by car from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with parking available on Yas Island.

For those travelling from Dubai, organisers will also be running shuttle buses between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, encouraging concert-goers to leave their cars at home. Details on shuttle pick-up points and timings will be announced closer to the event.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
