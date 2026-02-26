Abu Dhabi to host NextGen EuroLeague season

Valencia Basket is making its 10th NextGen appearance and eighth in a row. The Spanish team twice reached the Finals: Vitoria-Gasteiz in 2019 and as host in 2021. Valencia took second place at the Munich tournament last season after three straight fifth-place finishes in the previous three qualifiers. Zalgiris, for its part, has played in every NextGen season, with this being its 24th appearance. The Lithuanian power won the first-ever event in 2003 and matched that in 2007 before finally taking the crown again last summer in Abu Dhabi. Zalgiris also reached the Championship Game in 2005, 2006 and 2011. The Kaunas team won the Ulm qualifier last season after finishing second in its previous three qualifying events.