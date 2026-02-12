Cirque du Soleil's acclaimed show begins its Abu Dhabi run at Etihad Arena this summer
Dubai: Abu Dhabi will host Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo for the first time this June, as the internationally acclaimed production arrives at Etihad Arena on Yas Island for a limited engagement from 12 to 21 June 2026.
Originally premiering in 2005, Corteo is now entering its final chapter after a 21-year global run. The show has toured more than 150 cities and drawn over 12 million spectators worldwide, including major engagements at London’s Royal Albert Hall, The O2 Arena and Paris’ Accor Arena.
Its upcoming stop in the capital will mark the largest Cirque du Soleil production ever hosted in Abu Dhabi.
The Abu Dhabi run is produced by Ethara and SES Live! in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi and Miral.
The touring show features a 117-member international cast and crew, with live musicians performing on stage throughout.
In 2024, Corteo was honoured with the Pollstar Award for Best Family & Event Tour of the Year.
Blending acrobatics, comedy and live music, the production unfolds within a dreamlike world envisioned by a clown. Instead of a conventional narrative structure, the show progresses as a theatrical procession of scenes and characters, combining large-scale visual spectacles with more intimate moments. Signature elements include flying chandeliers and bouncing beds.
For its Abu Dhabi engagement, Corteo will be staged in a rare two-sided arena configuration. The stage will sit at the centre of Etihad Arena, with audiences seated opposite each other, offering a distinctive perspective of the performance. Hand-painted curtains inspired by European theatre traditions shape the show’s visual setting.
The performance runs approximately two hours and 10 minutes, with a 55-minute first act, a 25-minute intermission and a 50-minute second act.
Show schedule:
Friday, 12 June
Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm
Saturday, 13 June
Doors: 1pm | Show: 2pm
Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm
Sunday, 14 June
Doors: 1pm | Show: 2pm
Doors: 6pm | Show: 7pm
Friday, 19 June
Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm
Saturday, 20 June
Doors: 1pm | Show: 2pm
Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm
Sunday, 21 June
Doors: 1pm | Show: 2pm
Doors: 6pm | Show: 7pm
Tickets are currently on sale starting from AED 150 through Etihad Arena and Platinumlist.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji