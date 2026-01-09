Photos show Cirque du Soleil rehearsing for upcoming show 'Ovo,' on the life cycle of insects

Set around mysterious egg's arrival, production celebrates biodiversity, transformation
LONDON: Cirque du Soleil’s show “Ovo,” Portuguese for “egg,” brings to life a colorful ecosystem teeming with insects.
Set around the arrival of a mysterious egg, the production explores the life cycle of insects, celebrating biodiversity and transformation, while weaving in a playful love story between a quirky insect and a ladybug.
“Ovo” is currently in Britain for its 2026 residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
