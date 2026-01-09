GOLD/FOREX
Photos show Cirque du Soleil rehearsing for upcoming show 'Ovo,' on the life cycle of insects

Set around mysterious egg's arrival, production celebrates biodiversity, transformation

AP
Acrobats from Cirque du Soleil rehearse for the show entitled 'Ovo' at The Royal Albert Hall, in London, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Acrobats from Cirque du Soleil rehearse for the show entitled 'Ovo' at The Royal Albert Hall, in London, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON: Cirque du Soleil’s show “Ovo,” Portuguese for “egg,” brings to life a colorful ecosystem teeming with insects.

Set around the arrival of a mysterious egg, the production explores the life cycle of insects, celebrating biodiversity and transformation, while weaving in a playful love story between a quirky insect and a ladybug.

“Ovo” is currently in Britain for its 2026 residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

