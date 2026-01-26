Dubai Police’s secret weapon: Insects now help solve deaths with no clues

Despite its value, forensic science has limits. Lt Al Marzouqi said some high-profile cases yielded “negative results” when insects could not access the body due to environmental barriers. In one case involving a foreign couple found in the mountains, the remains were tightly wrapped, buried under compact clay soil and deprived of oxygen, preventing entomology from determining time of death. “This does not mean the method failed, but that it was not applicable, and other forensic disciplines then take the lead,” he explained.