Dubai Police promote Emirati Genome Programme participation

Sessions guide staff on voluntary DNA donations for healthcare

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai Police have launched a series of awareness sessions to familiarise employees with the objectives of the Emirati Genome Programme, a national initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare outcomes for UAE citizens.

Organised by the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority and M42, the sessions form part of Dubai Police’s ongoing support for national development projects.

Held over four days, the sessions included simplified presentations explaining the programme’s role in building a national genetic database through advanced DNA analysis. The initiative supports early detection of hereditary diseases, strengthens preventive healthcare, and contributes to improved medical planning for future generations.

Employees interested in participating were guided on the voluntary donation of blood or saliva samples. Contributions can be made at the Dubai Police Academy health centre, Airport Terminal 3 health centre, or the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology.

Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, said the programme highlights effective cooperation between security, health and research institutions in support of the UAE’s vision for innovation, wellbeing and quality of life.

He added that Dubai Police’s role extends beyond security to include supporting initiatives that enhance public health and community wellbeing. He confirmed that all samples are processed in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority and under the supervision of the UAE Genome Council, in line with strict privacy, safety and ethical standards.

Lt Colonel Dr Mohammad Ali Al Marri, Director of the Genome Centre at Dubai Police, described the Emirati Genome Programme as one of the country’s most significant scientific initiatives. He said it contributes to a deeper understanding of the genetic structure of Emirati society and supports personalised healthcare by enabling early risk prediction and tailored prevention and treatment plans, while ensuring full protection of genetic data.

Dubai Police

