“Back then, we didn’t have cars to take us even if there was a medical centre, so we had to rely on traditional Emirati medicine. It was the mothers and aunts that took care of injuries and sickness when doctors and clinics were not in reach, so we still want to retain that and bring that cultural element back in modern medical clinics,” said Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, during a panel discussion at the World Government Summit 2026 in Dubai.