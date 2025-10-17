"Holistic medicine made in the UAE is the solution for evolution of humanity"

Holistic healing medicine is the panacea that supports the body’s natural regenerative ability, she says. “Hospitals should care for disease, yes, but holistic medicine should care for and serve health. Health is a balanced state of being — equilibrium that requires continuous support through natural, preventive, and regenerative practices, not chemical suppression. My vision is to help people transform from stress, suffering, and sickness to health, happiness, and success. Because without health, no one cares about success. Only when health exists can people focus on creating, realizing, and achieving whatever they want. Unfortunately, many people care only about success, neglecting health, until life itself reminds them that ‘Your health is more important than your business.”