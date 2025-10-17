Diwali 2025: Designers embrace subtle elegance over traditional glitz

Patel envisions a Diwali wardrobe built on texture and craft, not excess. “Imagine a handwoven ivory kurta in pure mul or chanderi, paired with one statement piece of jewellery or an heirloom dupatta reinterpreted with modern tailoring,” he says. To him, textures like matte silk, Benarasi, raw cotton, linen, or jamdani hold as much celebration as sequins ever could. “Let the craftsmanship do the talking,” he adds. “Diwali is light, not glitter — it’s about radiance from within.”