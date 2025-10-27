Afnan Perfumes unveils Lynked, a new expression of connection and confidence

UAE-rooted, blending craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural authenticity in every bottle
In a world where fragrance speaks louder than words, Afnan Perfumes introduces its latest olfactory statement — the Lynked Collection, a sophisticated duo designed to reflect the modern spirit of connection, confidence, and self-expression.
The collection debuts with Lynked Freedom (Pour Homme) and Lynked Forever (Pour Femme), two distinctive fragrances that reinterpret timeless elegance through a modern lens.
Lynked Freedom, crafted for the man who leads with authenticity, embodies the essence of refined masculinity. The fragrance opens with invigorating notes of bergamot, grapefruit, and sage, evolving into a heart of lavender, cardamom, and juniper berry. Its base of vetiver, oriental accords, and caramel brings warmth and depth — a perfect harmony between freshness and strength.
Lynked Forever mirrors this energy in a luminous, feminine form. With radiant mandarin and berries at the top, gardenia, tuberose, and ylang at its heart, and a creamy base of coconut, sandalwood, musk, and dry woods, the scent captures everlasting elegance and sensuality.
Speaking on the launch, Imran Fazlani, Managing Director and Founder of Afnan Perfumes, says: “With Lynked, we wanted to go beyond creating perfumes. We aimed to craft experiences that link people through emotion and expression. It is a tribute to modern confidence — bold, connected, and authentic, the essence of what Afnan stands for.”
Rooted in the UAE and resonating globally, Afnan Perfumes continues to redefine contemporary perfumery — blending craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural authenticity in every bottle.
