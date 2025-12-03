Emirati chef brings nostalgia to modern desserts

Emirati chef Al Hassan Al Falasi gives classic desserts a contemporary, playful twist
For Emirati chef Al Hassan Al Falasi, dessert isn’t just the sweet end to a meal, or something to nibble on with coffee, it’s a form of storytelling shaped by memory, emotion and the flavours he grew up with.
Dessert, for him, is where creativity comes alive in unexpected ways. “They let you push boundaries without rules ¬ it’s pure creativity,” he tells GN Focus.
Innerchild, his baking and dessert concept in Dubai’s Al Khawaneej area, was born from that same idea.
“Innerchild started as my way of turning nostalgia into something you can actually taste,” Al Hassan says. He wanted a space where familiar treats get a smarter, modern twist, where a bite feels like comfort but also surprises you. “When people walk in or take a bite, I want them to feel that mix of comfort and surprise – like something they loved as a kid, rebuilt for today.”
His menu reflects exactly that. He explores traditional favourites, such as croissants, cookies, French toasts, and ice creams, and gives them new flavour dimensions, blending childhood inspiration with contemporary technique. He breaks flavour down to its essence, then rebuilds it with balance, clean presentation, and playful imagination.
That same approach guides how he reimagines Emirati classics. “I strip them down to the core flavours first – the spices, the textures, the ingredients that define them. Then I rebuild them using modern techniques,” he explains.
“The goal is to keep the soul intact but elevate the experience; so it speaks to today’s palate without losing its roots.”
His journey into the kitchen started young. He describes himself as “the kid who always ended up in the kitchen, curious about how things came together.”
However, the real turning point was the first time he served something he’d made and watched someone react to it. That connection told him he was exactly where he needed to be. “I knew this is what I wanted: creating food that triggers emotion, not just fills a plate. I built a career around turning simple childhood pleasures into something worth remembering.”
For the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, he’s set out to reinterpret familiar flavours with a fresh take. His personal favourite remains the iconic Emirati dessert, luqaimat.
"It’s simple, nostalgic, and always hits the spot.” But for a signature dish, he has another classic in mind. “For Eid Al Etihad, I’d reimagine khabeesa. It has so much potential. I’d take those classic notes and turn them into a modern plated dessert – lighter, more layered, but still unmistakably Emirati.”
