GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai royals attend Al Falasi family wedding ceremony

Reception honours the unions of five grooms from the Bin Hamidan Al Falasi family

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum extended warm wishes to newly married couples.
Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum extended warm wishes to newly married couples.
@DXBMediaOffice/X

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a wedding reception in Dubai on Saturday, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance.

The reception was hosted by Khalifa Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi, Mohammed Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi, and Ali Khalifa bin Hamidan Al Falasi in celebration of the marriages of their sons: Ahmed Khalifa Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Abdullah Ali bin Hamidan Al Falasi; Obaid Khalifa Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Ahmed Abdullah Al Rafeea Al Falasi; Obaid Mohammed Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Rashid Mohammed bin Hamidan Al Falasi; Ahmed Ali Khalifa bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Ahmed Ali bin Hamidan Al Falasi; and Humaid Ali Khalifa bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Khalifa Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi.

Sheikh Mohammed extended his congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous future.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum extended warm wishes to newlyweds.

Sheikh Mohammed attends Dubai wedding reception

1h ago1m read
Architects of the Union, Dubai 1960s. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum often met on photo Noor Ali Rashid

Untold story of UAE’s most iconic photograph

4m read
An aerial view of Abu Dhabi corniche at the time of federation formed in 1971. As the UAE celebrates 54 years of unity on December 2, 2025, the nation reflects on 1971 — the pivotal year when the foundations of the modern Emirates were laid. Archival images from Gulf News, chronicling life just before and after the formation of the federation, offer a rare window into a nation on the brink of extraordinary change.

UAE in 1971: A look back at a historic year

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed okays biggest budget in Dubai history

2m read