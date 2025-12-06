Dubai royals attend Al Falasi family wedding ceremony

Reception honours the unions of five grooms from the Bin Hamidan Al Falasi family
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a wedding reception in Dubai on Saturday, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance.
The reception was hosted by Khalifa Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi, Mohammed Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi, and Ali Khalifa bin Hamidan Al Falasi in celebration of the marriages of their sons: Ahmed Khalifa Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Abdullah Ali bin Hamidan Al Falasi; Obaid Khalifa Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Ahmed Abdullah Al Rafeea Al Falasi; Obaid Mohammed Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Rashid Mohammed bin Hamidan Al Falasi; Ahmed Ali Khalifa bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Ahmed Ali bin Hamidan Al Falasi; and Humaid Ali Khalifa bin Hamidan Al Falasi to the daughter of Khalifa Obaid bin Hamidan Al Falasi.
Sheikh Mohammed extended his congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous future.
