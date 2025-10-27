GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
ADVERTISER’S CONTENT

Lattafa Perfumes: Where heritage meets modern luxury

Founded in the UAE, Lattafa has grown into a global brand with a presence in 147 countries

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Each Lattafa fragrance tells a story — oud, amber, and rare florals wrapped in elegance and identity
Each Lattafa fragrance tells a story — oud, amber, and rare florals wrapped in elegance and identity

Lattafa Perfumes, proudly made in UAE, has been a symbol of fragrance excellence and cultural pride for over 30 years. Deeply inspired by the rich heritage of the United Arab Emirates, Lattafa blends traditional Arabian perfumery with modern sophistication to create luxurious and memorable scents.

Each fragrance reflects a story — a fusion of oud, amber, and rare florals — offering an immersive olfactory experience rooted in elegance and identity.

Founded in the UAE, Lattafa has grown into a global brand with a presence in 147 countries. Its products are widely available through distributors, e-commerce platforms, and over 1,000 retail stores across the UAE, including major online retailers such as Amazon, Noon, 6th Street, and Namshi.

Driven by a vision of affordable luxury, Lattafa releases over 52 new fragrances annually, staying ahead of global fragrance trends while maintaining exceptional quality.

The brand’s success is built on strong core values — integrity, responsibility, and excellence — which shape every aspect of its operations, from product innovation to customer satisfaction.

Lattafa continues to represent the UAE’s entrepreneurial spirit on a global stage, offering world-class fragrances that resonate across cultures. To explore their collection, visit www.lattafa.com

Related Topics:
GN Focus

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Some oils are made for layering with incense or other perfumes, so choose wisely.

Global Village 2025 perfume hotspots: 5 places to visit

2m read
SAVA

UAE gets first Emirati modern discount retailer, SAVA

1m read
From warm amber and spicy saffron to sweet vanilla and exotic oud, the right perfume can instantly transport you to glowing diyas, glittering rangoli, and the buzz of celebration.

7 best perfume gifts for Diwali, UAE 2025

3m read
From woody warmth to soft amber and spicy florals, these seven perfumes are the ultimate autumnal companions.

7 best perfumes that feel like bottled autumn glam, UAE

3m read