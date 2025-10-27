Lattafa Perfumes: Where heritage meets modern luxury

Founded in the UAE, Lattafa has grown into a global brand with a presence in 147 countries
Lattafa Perfumes, proudly made in UAE, has been a symbol of fragrance excellence and cultural pride for over 30 years. Deeply inspired by the rich heritage of the United Arab Emirates, Lattafa blends traditional Arabian perfumery with modern sophistication to create luxurious and memorable scents.
Each fragrance reflects a story — a fusion of oud, amber, and rare florals — offering an immersive olfactory experience rooted in elegance and identity.
Founded in the UAE, Lattafa has grown into a global brand with a presence in 147 countries. Its products are widely available through distributors, e-commerce platforms, and over 1,000 retail stores across the UAE, including major online retailers such as Amazon, Noon, 6th Street, and Namshi.
Driven by a vision of affordable luxury, Lattafa releases over 52 new fragrances annually, staying ahead of global fragrance trends while maintaining exceptional quality.
The brand’s success is built on strong core values — integrity, responsibility, and excellence — which shape every aspect of its operations, from product innovation to customer satisfaction.
Lattafa continues to represent the UAE’s entrepreneurial spirit on a global stage, offering world-class fragrances that resonate across cultures. To explore their collection, visit www.lattafa.com
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox