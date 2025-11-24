GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
UAE Sport

Double delight for Gems Modern Academy at ILT20 Schools Cup

Emerge champions in both boy and girls tournaments

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Double delight for Gems Modern Academy at ILT20 Schools Cup

Dubai: Gems Modern Academy enjoyed a double triumph as both their boys’ and girls’ teams were crowned champions at the DP World ILT20 Schools Cup 2025, held on Saturday at the ICC Academy. The event, part of the DP World ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival, marked a major boost for grassroots cricket development in the UAE. This year’s month-long tournament featured 39 teams, including nine girls’ sides.

In the girls’ final, Gems Modern Academy cruised to a nine-wicket win over JSS Private School. JSS posted 123/6 after a steady innings from captain Rehanna Nair (36 not out off 45) and Amisha Anand (35 off 53), while Ruvi Gattani impressed with the ball, taking 2/24.

A decisive 73-run opening partnership between Saloni Pandya (31 off 29) and Ishita Sainik Kumar (36 off 34) set the platform for the chase. Captain Gayetri Menon added a quick 25 off 19 as Gems Modern Academy reached the target in just 13.4 overs.

In the boys’ final, Gems Modern Academy defeated Delhi Private School Dubai by seven wickets. DPS were dismissed for 123, with Ethan Jude Carneiro top-scoring with a resilient 60 off 63. Jaidev Gattani (2/16) and Aryan Thapar (2/21) led a disciplined bowling effort.

Thapar then delivered with the bat, scoring 41 off 47 to complete an all-round performance, supported by Yash Manghwani’s brisk 33 off 22. Gems Modern Academy sealed victory at 124/3 in 17 overs, completing a memorable championship double.

DP World ILT20 CEO David White said: “A big part of DP World ILT20 is not just the professional game but also the community game, and what we are seeing here is fantastic. The great thing about this year is we’ve got the girls playing as well; the number of girls playing cricket has grown amazingly, from about a thousand to over 6,000. The DP World ILT20 Schools Cup gives these young players the chance to compete on quality facilities, with good wickets and outfields. The future is very bright for cricket in the UAE, for both boys and girls.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian women's team celebrate their win over South Africa in the final.

This is 1983 moment for us: Diana praises Team India

3m read
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Tazmin Brits during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

Stars flock to support India in Women's World Cup final

2m read
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (C) gestures as she celebrates the team's win at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia.

Tendulkar, Ganguly hail India women’s epic win

2m read
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (R) gestures as she celebrates the team's win at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025.

Jemimah Rodrigues: The multi-talented cricket star

3m read