Double delight for Gems Modern Academy at ILT20 Schools Cup

Emerge champions in both boy and girls tournaments
Dubai: Gems Modern Academy enjoyed a double triumph as both their boys’ and girls’ teams were crowned champions at the DP World ILT20 Schools Cup 2025, held on Saturday at the ICC Academy. The event, part of the DP World ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival, marked a major boost for grassroots cricket development in the UAE. This year’s month-long tournament featured 39 teams, including nine girls’ sides.
In the girls’ final, Gems Modern Academy cruised to a nine-wicket win over JSS Private School. JSS posted 123/6 after a steady innings from captain Rehanna Nair (36 not out off 45) and Amisha Anand (35 off 53), while Ruvi Gattani impressed with the ball, taking 2/24.
A decisive 73-run opening partnership between Saloni Pandya (31 off 29) and Ishita Sainik Kumar (36 off 34) set the platform for the chase. Captain Gayetri Menon added a quick 25 off 19 as Gems Modern Academy reached the target in just 13.4 overs.
In the boys’ final, Gems Modern Academy defeated Delhi Private School Dubai by seven wickets. DPS were dismissed for 123, with Ethan Jude Carneiro top-scoring with a resilient 60 off 63. Jaidev Gattani (2/16) and Aryan Thapar (2/21) led a disciplined bowling effort.
Thapar then delivered with the bat, scoring 41 off 47 to complete an all-round performance, supported by Yash Manghwani’s brisk 33 off 22. Gems Modern Academy sealed victory at 124/3 in 17 overs, completing a memorable championship double.
DP World ILT20 CEO David White said: “A big part of DP World ILT20 is not just the professional game but also the community game, and what we are seeing here is fantastic. The great thing about this year is we’ve got the girls playing as well; the number of girls playing cricket has grown amazingly, from about a thousand to over 6,000. The DP World ILT20 Schools Cup gives these young players the chance to compete on quality facilities, with good wickets and outfields. The future is very bright for cricket in the UAE, for both boys and girls.”
