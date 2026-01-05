Identity and Access Management (IAM) Strategy takes centre stage in the modern AI era

Agility is key to adopting change securely. Single Sign-On (SSO) allows eligible users to access multiple applications seamlessly, boosting productivity and user experience. Automated provisioning and de-provisioning minimize risk by instantly adjusting access as roles change. Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC) restrict access to only what users need, reducing exposure while supporting collaboration. Delegated administration further empowers business leaders to manage access for their teams, accelerating processes and easing the burden on Information Technology operations. Together, these capabilities strike a balance between security and flexibility.