People

Dubai’s Al Barsha South 2 gets new Zamzam mosque

Community-focused mosque combines Islamic design with sustainable features

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
The new Zamzam mosque in Al Barsha offers modern facilities and space for 850 residents.
WAM

Dubai: The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has opened the new Zamzam mosque in Al Barsha South 2.

The mosque can host up to 850 worshippers, including 700 men and 150 women, and is set to serve residents in Al Barsha South 2 and nearby communities.

Designed in a modern style inspired by traditional Islamic architecture, the mosque features a main prayer hall, a dedicated women’s prayer area, a minaret and an arcade. It also includes housing for the Imam and Muezzin.

Facilities such as ablution areas, parking spaces, and access for People of Determination and elderly worshippers have been provided. The mosque is equipped with modern air-conditioning and sound systems, along with energy-efficient lighting and sustainability features aligned with Dubai’s environmental goals.

The mosque was built through a donation from the Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani Group and his grandchildren.

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
