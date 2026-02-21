Dubai’s Al Barsha South 2 gets new Zamzam mosque

Designed in a modern style inspired by traditional Islamic architecture, the mosque features a main prayer hall, a dedicated women’s prayer area, a minaret and an arcade. It also includes housing for the Imam and Muezzin.

The mosque can host up to 850 worshippers, including 700 men and 150 women, and is set to serve residents in Al Barsha South 2 and nearby communities.

Facilities such as ablution areas, parking spaces, and access for People of Determination and elderly worshippers have been provided. The mosque is equipped with modern air-conditioning and sound systems, along with energy-efficient lighting and sustainability features aligned with Dubai’s environmental goals.

