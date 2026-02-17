GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
ADVERTISER’S CONTENT

Al Haramain's Sheikh Series: Bridging tradition, modernity in perfume craftsmanship

Each fragrance within the collection has been crafted to offer depth and distinction

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Al Haramain's Sheikh Series: Bridging tradition, modernity in perfume craftsmanship

Haramain Sheikh Series is a collection that reflects confidence, heritage, and modern sophistication. Designed for individuals who appreciate presence and character, the Sheikh Series captures the essence of leadership through carefully composed fragrance profiles and bold presentation.

Each fragrance within the collection has been crafted to offer depth and distinction, blending rich oriental notes with refined modern elements. The compositions are structured to evolve smoothly on the skin, creating a lasting impression suited for formal occasions, evening gatherings, and moments that call for elegance. Warm woody accords, balanced florals, and subtle spicy undertones come together to create scents that feel composed yet expressive.

Beyond the fragrance itself, the Sheikh Series is defined by its strong visual identity. The bottles feature structured design elements and metallic finishes, reinforcing a sense of authority and refinement. The packaging reflects a commitment to detail, aligning with the brand’s long-standing heritage in perfumery dating back to 1970.

According to Al Haramain, the Sheikh Series was created to embody strength, individuality, and timeless appeal while maintaining accessibility for a global audience. It represents a bridge between tradition and contemporary style, rooted in Middle Eastern fragrance artistry while speaking to modern preferences. As Al Haramain continues to grow internationally, the Sheikh Series stands as a statement collection within its portfolio, celebrating character, confidence, and the enduring craft of perfumery.

Related Topics:
GN Focus

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Techie Tonic: The rise of next-gen security management

Techie Tonic: The rise of next-gen security management

5m read
Al Ain Museum was established in 1969

Abu Dhabi’s modern landmarks just got heritage status

3m read
Arabic fragrances for men are known to be long-lasting and richly flavoured. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Ramadan 2026: Arabic colognes for men to try now

3m read
Valentine's Day Fashion: Deeper reds and softer pastels

Valentine's Day Fashion: Deeper reds and softer pastels

5m read