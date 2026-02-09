Techie Tonic: How AI GRC is redefining governance and compliance in business

AI GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) extends traditional GRC frameworks to the entire lifecycle of artificial intelligence systems, addressing risks that are heightened or unique to AI, including operational capacity, bias, autonomy, model drift, and broader societal impact. Unlike conventional GRC, which centers on financial controls, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance, AI GRC focuses on understanding what AI systems exist within an organization, the risks they pose and to whom, whether they comply with applicable laws, standards, and internal policies, and who is accountable for their decisions and outcomes. Consistently answering these questions at scale enables organizations to move beyond ad hoc AI adoption toward a mature, accountable, and enterprise-ready AI strategy.