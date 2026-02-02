Techie Tonic: How software asset management unlocks cost control

Software Asset Management is often misunderstood as a narrow IT or compliance function, but it is a strategic business discipline that connects IT, Procurement, Finance, and Risk Management to Govern the entire Software Lifecycle Management from Acquisition and Deployment to Optimization and Retirement. At its core, SAM provides executives with clear answers to critical questions, like what software the organization owns, whether it is compliant with vendor licensing terms, if it is paying for more than it actual use, and what financial or audit risks may carry forward into the next financial year. For CXOs, these insights are no longer optional; they are essential for strong Governance, Risk mitigation, and Predictable, Data-driven Budgeting.