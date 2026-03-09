As AI adoption advances, the concept of “blast radius” the scope of impact if something goes wrong, becomes central to control design. An advisory model may only affect decision quality, but insecure AI-generated code can expose customers and trigger regulatory risk, while autonomous agents executing unintended changes can disrupt entire infrastructures. Before deployment, organizations must define clear failure boundaries and non-negotiable guardrails, including human-in-the-loop approvals for production changes, enforced code review standards, scoped access controls, segregated testing environments, and real-time monitoring with audit trails. The greater the level of autonomy, the more robust and layered the control architecture must be to contain risk while preserving the intended gains in cost efficiency and performance.