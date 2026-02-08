Sharjah Asset Management launches Fahes medical fitness centre

New centre delivers integrated residency exams with same-day results
Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has launched the Fahes Medical Examination Service Centre, marking the first facility of its kind in the emirate and the latest addition to its growing portfolio.
The new centre underscores SAM’s commitment to strengthening healthcare services and delivering integrated government medical solutions that combine efficiency, speed and high-quality standards.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management; Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman; Dr Abdulaziz Saeed Al Meheiri, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority; and Amal Ahmad Al Qatari, Director of the Sharjah Health Authority, along with senior officials and company representatives.
Omar Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer and Investment Officer at Sharjah Asset Management, said the launch of Fahes represents a significant milestone in the development of medical examination services in Sharjah.
“Fahes offers a comprehensive experience built around speed, accuracy and transparency. It supports government efforts to enhance quality of life and improve service efficiency for the wider community,” he said.
Al Mulla added that the project reflects SAM’s strategy of developing sustainable initiatives with a direct social impact, while establishing an advanced, integrated model for medical fitness services that keeps pace with population growth and urban expansion across the emirate.
He noted that the centre also aligns with the company’s focus on smart healthcare investments and building a flexible, sustainable government service ecosystem capable of meeting the needs of individuals and institutions.
The Fahes Medical Examination Service Centre provides residency-related medical tests in line with the highest standards of accuracy and turnaround time. Through a state-of-the-art facility and a fully integrated digital system, clients can complete medical examinations, residency documentation and related government procedures at a single location.
The centre offers a VIP fast-track service, delivering results within four hours, supported by multilingual assistance and advanced identity verification systems to ensure a seamless and secure experience.
Powered by the latest health IT platforms, automation and AI-supported operations, Fahes ensures high levels of accuracy, data security and rapid processing.
In addition, the centre operates a mobile medical unit that enables clients to complete required tests at their home or workplace. Services include blood tests for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B, chest X-rays for tuberculosis screening, and the issuance of medical fitness certificates required for residency, visa renewals or employment, with same-day results available.
