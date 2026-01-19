Tech Tonic: When risk assessments become the hidden threat to corporate resilience

Executives and managers are under constant pressure to deliver results. Projects must be completed on schedule, sales targets must be met, and quarterly profits must look strong, no argument on these. In this environment, risk assessments, focused on events that may or may not occur in the future are often perceived as obstacles (“RED TAPE”) rather than safeguards. Preparing for worst-case scenarios is considered “slow” or “cautious,” while rapid progress is celebrated. Ironically, the very behaviours meant to accelerate success often increase vulnerability to risks that could have been mitigated with proper foresight and with collaborative and iterative way.