Food poisoning case prompts closure of Al Ain bakery

ADAFSA suspends operations until full compliance with safety standards is met
The bakery, located in the Al Maqam district and operating under commercial licence number CN-1102470, was found to have breached Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, along with related food safety regulations. ADAFSA described the violations as posing a direct risk to public health.
In a statement, the authority said the closure followed an investigation that revealed unsafe food handling, preparation, and storage practices, which led to the reported food poisoning incident.
ADAFSA stressed that the decision was taken to “protect the health and safety of consumers”, and that operations will remain suspended until all violations are rectified. The bakery will only be allowed to reopen once it demonstrates full compliance with Abu Dhabi’s strict food safety standards.
The authority reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi operates one of the most rigorous food safety systems in the region, supported by dedicated inspection teams conducting round-the-clock monitoring, field inspections, and laboratory testing to safeguard public health and confidence in the food supply chain.
ADAFSA also urged the public to report any suspected food safety violations by calling 800 555, reiterating its commitment to ensuring “safe and wholesome food for all members of society.”
