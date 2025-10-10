GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Food poisoning case prompts closure of Al Ain bakery

ADAFSA suspends operations until full compliance with safety standards is met

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Al Suweidaa Modern Bakery, located in the Al Maqam district, was found to have breached Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, along with related food safety regulations.
Al Suweidaa Modern Bakery, located in the Al Maqam district, was found to have breached Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, along with related food safety regulations.
@adafsa_gov/X

Al Ain: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of Al Suweidaa Modern Bakery in Al Ain following a confirmed case of food poisoning linked to the establishment.

The bakery, located in the Al Maqam district and operating under commercial licence number CN-1102470, was found to have breached Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, along with related food safety regulations. ADAFSA described the violations as posing a direct risk to public health.

In a statement, the authority said the closure followed an investigation that revealed unsafe food handling, preparation, and storage practices, which led to the reported food poisoning incident.

ADAFSA stressed that the decision was taken to “protect the health and safety of consumers”, and that operations will remain suspended until all violations are rectified. The bakery will only be allowed to reopen once it demonstrates full compliance with Abu Dhabi’s strict food safety standards.

The authority reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi operates one of the most rigorous food safety systems in the region, supported by dedicated inspection teams conducting round-the-clock monitoring, field inspections, and laboratory testing to safeguard public health and confidence in the food supply chain.

ADAFSA also urged the public to report any suspected food safety violations by calling 800 555, reiterating its commitment to ensuring “safe and wholesome food for all members of society.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEal ainAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dh100,000 fine for crypto mining on Abu Dhabi farms

Dh100,000 fine for crypto mining on Abu Dhabi farms

2m read
ADAFSA urges immediate registration of untagged livestock

Collect or sell untagged animals? Fines and jail apply

2m read
Despite earlier warnings, Day Mart Hypermarket did not align its operations with required standards

Hypermarket closed over food safety violations

2m read
Restaurant in Abu Dhabi closed for food violations

Restaurant in Abu Dhabi closed for food violations

1m read