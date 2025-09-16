Abu Dhabi orders closure of hypermarket over food safety violations

Day Mart shut down for breaching Abu Dhabi’s law on food safety and related regulations
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has ordered the administrative closure of a major retail outlet after repeated violations of the emirate’s food safety laws.
ADAFSA said it shut down Day Mart Hypermarket L.L.C. (license number CN-2208413) for breaching Abu Dhabi’s Law No. 2 of 2008 on food safety and related regulations, along with the establishment’s failure to implement corrective measures, which posed a danger to consumers.
According to ADAFSA’s food control report, the decision came after multiple inspections revealed repeated breaches in safety protocols, ranging from improper handling and storage of food products to inadequate sanitation measures.
Despite earlier warnings, Day Mart did not align its operations with required standards, prompting Authority to act swiftly to protect public health.
The closure will remain in force until Day Mart fully addresses all violations and satisfies the regulatory requirements mandated under the law. Only once ADAFSA is satisfied with the corrective actions will the store be allowed to reopen.
ADAFSA emphasized that Day Mart’s shutdown is part of its efforts to strengthen food safety across the emirate. The authority confirmed that all food-service outlets and retailers are subject to periodic inspections to guarantee compliance, with a heightened focus on preventive consumer protection.
The authority also urged the public to report any suspected food safety violations or concerns through the Abu Dhabi Government hotline at 800555, noting that inspectors are empowered to take immediate action to protect consumers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox