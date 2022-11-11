Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s food sector regulator has ordered the temporary closure of the Kacheri Tea Time Cafeteria for multiple food hygiene and safety breaches.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) said it had ordered the cafeteria, located off Al Falah Street in the capital, to shut down after issuing multiple warnings.
Repeated warnings
During inspections, the Adafsa had found multiple breaches that could endanger public health and safety, including poor levels of hygiene of the premises and equipment, insect infestations in the kitchen, and the unsafe storage of cooed food.
Inspectors had issued multiple warnings to the facility, yet the hygiene and safety concerns were not rectified. The Adafsa then ordered its temporary closure, and said the cafeteria would only be allowed to reopen after it had corrected all unsafe practices and conditions.
Regular checks
The Adafsa conducts regular inspections of food preparation outlets in the emirate. Violations are flagged, and outlets are given time to resolve them. When these are not corrected despite repeated warnings, the authority can order the administrative closure of the facility, based on the emirate’s Law No 2 of 2008 regard food safety. The rigorous checks and regulations aim to ensure the safety of consumers across the emirate.
Report violations
The Adafsa also urges residents to report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.