Hunting experience

The season offers traditional hunting experience amid beautiful natural landscapes, with activities including the use of traditional vehicles for transport, overnight stays in private camps, and guided hikes to explore the reserve’s flora and fauna.

To participate in this traditional sport, hunters must apply for a falconry license through the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System, “TAMM. Image Credit: Supplied

Largest hunting reserve

Al Marzoom is the UAE’s first and largest hunting reserve dedicated to the traditional practices of falconry and hunting with Arabian greyhounds, also known as Salukis. The reserve aims to provide a unique cultural and tourism experience while raising awareness about falconry and promoting environmental conservation.

The reserve will welcome falconers, traditional hunting enthusiasts, and visitors seven days a week, with two daily hunting sessions available in the morning and afternoon. Hunting activities comply with Abu Dhabi regulations, emphasising safety and sustainability.

Al Marzoom Reserve

Al Marzoom Reserve offers an expansive environment for falconers, focusing on sustainable practices. The protected area supports the rehabilitation of endangered wildlife and allows traditional hunters to pursue prey such as houbara bustards, wild rabbits, and antelopes in a secure setting.

Visitors are organised into hunting teams, guided by experienced hunters, and may only use falcons and Salukis — no firearms are permitted. Transportation within the reserve is facilitated by classic hunting vehicles, and guests can stay in dedicated camps such as the Royal Camp, Elite Camp, or Individual Camp.

The reserve is home to indigenous wildlife, including rabbits, birds, deer, houbara, and antelopes. Since its opening in 2015, Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve has attracted over 10,000 guests, including local and international falconry enthusiasts, traditional hunters, and desert tourism visitors.

Regulations and Licensing

The Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi (EAD) emphasises adherence to Law No. (22) of 2005 concerning hunting regulations in Abu Dhabi. The EAD oversees hunting practices and stipulates that only licensed falconers may hunt captive-bred houbara bustards during the wild hunting season from October 20, 2024, to January 20, 2025.

Hunting is restricted to designated open areas in the Abu Dhabi Emirate and must occur at least two kilometres away from roads, protected areas, and military facilities. The EAD aims to promote authentic Arabic heritage and encourage future generations to practice falconry within legal and environmental guidelines.

Obtaining a Falconry License

The EAD issues falconry licenses in accordance with Local Resolution No. (5) of 2021, which updates the Hunting Law’s executive regulations. Applicants must be UAE citizens, at least 18 years old, and their falcons must be registered with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

To participate in this traditional sport, hunters must apply for a falconry license through the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System, “TAMM.” Applications can be submitted via the TAMM website or smart application using a digital UAE Pass identity.