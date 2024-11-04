Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has instructed the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD ) to oversee the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.
The move aims to enhance the Award’s global standing and reinforce its role in promoting the study and memorisation of the Quran, in line with the Department’s commitment to serving the Quran and fostering religious, cultural, and social initiatives.
Sheikh Mohammed also directed the establishment of a board of trustees for the Award, to be led by the Director-General of IACAD.