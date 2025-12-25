Here is where to see up to three-metres high Christmas cottages till January 7
These edible architectural and culinary wonders are turning heads, offering families and Christmas enthusiasts unique photo opportunities and immersive holiday experiences at multiple hotels.
The H Dubai has displayed an impressive life-size traditional gingerbread cottage in its main lobby. The hotel management said it is a testament to both culinary artistry and festive spirit.
Chef Heirida Marica, pastry chef, who spearheaded the project alongside the hotel's pastry, kitchen, engineering and housekeeping teams, said the structure, measuring 2.5m in length, width, and reaching 3m in height, required 180kg of gingerbread dough and 180 hours of meticulous work from a dedicated team of 15 colleagues.
This year's creation carries special significance, aligning with the UAE's Year of the Family theme for 2026. "We wanted to relate it to the Year of the Family. For Christmas, usually you go back to your family. So, we decided to do a traditional ginger house to remind everyone about it," explained Yassin Mahmoud, general manager.
The choice marks a return to tradition for The H Dubai, which has previously showcased gingerbread interpretations of contemporary Dubai landmarks and events, including COP28 and the Museum of the Future. “This year's nostalgic approach resonates with the universal theme of homecoming during the festive season,” he said.
The gingerbread house features an illuminated electric fireplace that bathes the interior in a warm, inviting glow. Guests are encouraged to step inside the structure, where they'll discover delightful touches including candy cane and lollipop ornament designs thoughtfully placed throughout.
Planning for this sweet masterpiece began in November, with the team working tirelessly to ensure every detail reflected the warmth and joy of a traditional Christmas cottage.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Hotel Dubai has transformed its lobby with another impressive gingerbread castle that towers approximately 2.5m high. The majestic structure represents a departure from the hotel's previous traditional English gingerbread house designs, embracing a more whimsical, fairytale-inspired aesthetic this year.
Chef Mark Paul Rozario, who led the Metropolitan's gingerbread project, explained that the hotel changes its design annually to keep the display fresh and exciting for returning guests.
Speaking about the creation of the gingerbread castle, the chef said a dedicated workforce of eight people assembled the structure in a single day, though the production of gingerbread components had been completed earlier by a separate team.
“It took us around a week to make the frame and then the putting up the cookies took us one entire day,” he said.
The entire structure is crafted from edible gingerbread and royal icing, which creates the snowy effect adorning the castle's exterior. While the display is primarily for visual enjoyment, the Metropolitan Hotel offers visitors a sweet bonus.
"If people want to try a sample, we do provide samples from the kitchen of the gingerbread cookies," said Chef Rozario. The hotel has prepared specially shaped gingerbread biscuits using the same recipe as the castle, which were offered complimentary to guests visiting the display on Christmas Day.
Those wishing to have a look at these Christmas-special decorations can still see them on display even after the New Year holiday.
The hotel managements have confirmed that they usually keep the gingerbread houses on display until the Orthodox Christmas which is on January 7.
The extended timeline ensures that visitors celebrating Christmas according to different calendars can enjoy this festive attraction.
A gingerbread house is a festive confectionery creation shaped like a miniature building, crafted from specially prepared cookie dough that's cut and baked into architectural components such as walls, roofs, doors and windows. True to its name, the structure is built from crisp gingerbread biscuits, which are held together with royal icing that acts as edible mortar.
These charming edible houses are traditionally decorated with an array of sweets, including candy canes, gumdrops, icing sugar 'snow', and colourful fondant details. The tradition dates back centuries in Europe and has become a beloved Christmas custom, with families often gathering to build and decorate their own miniature versions during the holiday season.
