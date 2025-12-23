UAE gears up for Christmas: See how malls, lights and festive vibes deck the city

Residents plan church visits, get-togethers with family and friends
Dubai: As the UAE lights up for the festive season, Gulf News photographers captured the holiday spirit across the Emirates. From glittering malls adorned with dazzling decorations to bustling streets filled with cheerful shoppers, the team showcased the magic of Christmas in every frame.
Photos by James Martinez, Ahmad Alotbi, Afra Alnofeli, and Amna Alansaari highlight the vibrant lights, festive displays, and joyful atmosphere that make this season truly special.
