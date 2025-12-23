GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
PHOTOS
PHOTOS

UAE gears up for Christmas: See how malls, lights and festive vibes deck the city

Residents plan church visits, get-togethers with family and friends

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
2 MIN READ
Expats across the UAE mark Christmas with church services, carol singing, family gatherings and traditional festive feasts, adding to the country’s diverse and inclusive holiday spirit.
Expats across the UAE mark Christmas with church services, carol singing, family gatherings and traditional festive feasts, adding to the country’s diverse and inclusive holiday spirit.

Dubai: As the UAE lights up for the festive season, Gulf News photographers captured the holiday spirit across the Emirates. From glittering malls adorned with dazzling decorations to bustling streets filled with cheerful shoppers, the team showcased the magic of Christmas in every frame.

Photos by James Martinez, Ahmad Alotbi, Afra Alnofeli, and Amna Alansaari highlight the vibrant lights, festive displays, and joyful atmosphere that make this season truly special.

1/8
Christmas, a festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, sees Christian expats attend church services. Above, people at Christmas market in Medinat Jumeirah.
2/8
Visitors exploring whimsical wonderland in Wafi City/
3/8
With bright decorations, bazaars, night markets and special offerings, the season has something for every age and every interest.
4/8
Families enjoying special show at Dalma mall in Abu Dhabi.
5/8
Winter City at Expo City Dubai transforms the heart of the city into a dazzling festive wonderland.
6/8
Artists entertain visitors at Mall of the Emirates.
7/8
Giant Christmas tree at Al Habtoor city.
8/8
Visitors can enjoy live shows and creative workshops to twinkling lights, falling snow and a spectacular tree lighting.
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiChristmas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Light installations illuminate Jubail Island during the Al Manar Light Festival, creating a vibrant nighttime spectacle captured by Joshua Jinsor.

UAE lights up: Fireworks, light shows and scenic beauty

2m read
A winter sunrise casts soft golden hues across Sharjah in this morning's capture by Amitabh Sharma, reflecting the emirate's calm beauty at daybreak.

Reader photos: Supermoon, mosques and UAE landscapes

2m read
Teen sisters earn silver and bronze on the world stage after years of training under Dubai Police.

Dubai Police honour Emirati sisters of determination

2m read
UAE President welcomes Kuwait’s First Deputy PM

UAE President welcomes Kuwait’s First Deputy PM

1m read