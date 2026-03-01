GOLD/FOREX
Where to see the Ramadan iftar cannons in Dubai

The initiative allows the public to witness the firing of the cannon at sunset

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Where to see the Ramadan iftar cannons in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai Police’s mobile iftar cannon, Al Rahal, will head to Atlantis Hotel on Monday as part of its Ramadan tour across the emirate, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to experience one of the UAE’s most cherished traditions.

The cannon will be stationed at Atlantis Hotel for two days, from 13 to 14 Ramadan, before moving to Sheikha Maitha bint Rashid Mosque in Hatta, where it will remain for four days from 13 to 16 Ramadan.

The initiative allows the public to gather and witness the traditional firing of the iftar cannon at sunset, a long-standing Ramadan custom that marks the time to break the fast.

Dubai Police said the mobile cannon will visit 17 locations throughout the holy month, beginning at Zabeel Park and continuing to Umm Suqeim Majlis, JBR, Bab Al Shams Hotel, Al Meydan Hotel, Global Village, Atlantis Hotel, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, the Margham area, Burj Khalifa, the Lehbab area, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Marsa Boulevard, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour, before concluding at Al Barsha Park.

Authorities emphasised that the Ramadan cannon events aim to preserve Arab and Islamic traditions while strengthening community engagement across Dubai.

In addition to the mobile cannon, six fixed cannons have been deployed at key locations across the emirate during Ramadan, including JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai Festival City and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.

