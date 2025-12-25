GOLD/FOREX
Fujairah Police unveil comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve

Specialised traffic teams will also be deployed to maintain traffic flow

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Fujairah: Fujairah Police have completed their security and traffic preparations for New Year’s Eve, announcing a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring the safety and smooth movement of residents and visitors across the emirate.

Police said the comprehensive security readiness plan combines heightened security measures with efficient traffic management to ensure celebrations pass safely and without disruption.

Under the plan, police patrols will be intensified in crowded areas and near key celebration sites, while smart monitoring systems and advanced technologies will be activated to manage crowds and identify any potential risks in real time. Specialised traffic teams will also be deployed to maintain traffic flow and reduce congestion during peak hours, with emergency and rapid response units placed on high alert.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, said the measures are in line with directives from the Ministry of Interior and reflect the force’s commitment to public safety. He stressed that close coordination with government entities and strategic partners will ensure a unified and effective response throughout the celebrations.

“We work for your sake and your happiness,” Fujairah Police said, reaffirming their focus on community safety and well-being.

Police also called on the public to cooperate with security personnel, follow instructions and traffic regulations, and avoid reckless or unsafe behaviour. Responsible conduct, they said, is essential to ensuring the New Year celebrations remain a joyful occasion for everyone. 

