RAK police intensify patrols to ensure safe and peaceful Ramadan

The plan focuses on enhancing field readiness
Ras Al Khaimah Police have completed preparations for the holy month of Ramadan, announcing a comprehensive security plan aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining smooth traffic flow across the emirate.
The plan focuses on enhancing field readiness and increasing security and traffic patrols to safeguard mosques, markets and public areas, while regulating traffic movement, particularly during peak hours. Authorities also stressed strict action against negative practices such as begging, warning that legal measures will be taken against anyone involved in illegal solicitation or unlawful gain.
Police said a series of security awareness campaigns and community programmes will be launched throughout Ramadan to promote safe behaviour and enhance quality of life, in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to strengthen community safety, happiness and sustainable development.
The Central Operations Room and field teams will operate around the clock to respond to emergencies and public inquiries during the holy month. Residents are urged to call 999 in emergencies and 901 for non-emergency inquiries and service requests to help ensure a safe and stable Ramadan atmosphere.
Meanwhile, the Media and Public Relations Department will roll out cultural and security awareness initiatives across its media platforms, including coverage of the “Ramadan Majlis” initiative, which highlights community gatherings organised in residential neighbourhoods under the Ministry of Interior’s umbrella. The department will also cover competitions held as part of the Ramadan Police Championship.
In coordination with traffic and patrol departments at comprehensive police stations, awareness campaigns will target motorists, urging drivers not to speed in an attempt to reach iftar on time in order to protect lives and property.
Ras Al Khaimah Police also called on community members to avoid using fireworks and to enjoy the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan responsibly, wishing safety and well-being for all.