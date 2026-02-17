RAK police intensify patrols to ensure safe and peaceful Ramadan

The plan focuses on enhancing field readiness and increasing security and traffic patrols to safeguard mosques, markets and public areas, while regulating traffic movement, particularly during peak hours. Authorities also stressed strict action against negative practices such as begging, warning that legal measures will be taken against anyone involved in illegal solicitation or unlawful gain.

Meanwhile, the Media and Public Relations Department will roll out cultural and security awareness initiatives across its media platforms, including coverage of the “Ramadan Majlis” initiative, which highlights community gatherings organised in residential neighbourhoods under the Ministry of Interior’s umbrella. The department will also cover competitions held as part of the Ramadan Police Championship.

The Central Operations Room and field teams will operate around the clock to respond to emergencies and public inquiries during the holy month. Residents are urged to call 999 in emergencies and 901 for non-emergency inquiries and service requests to help ensure a safe and stable Ramadan atmosphere.

