Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Police warn against random parking near mosques during prayers

Police warn drivers blocking roads or parking unsafely face action.
Dubai: Dubai Police have urged motorists to avoid random parking near mosques during Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers, particularly during the last ten days of Ramadan, warning that improper parking can cause traffic congestion and endanger pedestrians.
The police said the measure aims to ensure smooth traffic flow around mosques and maintain the safety of worshippers and road users during the busy prayer period.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said traffic patrols have been intensified around mosques across the emirate to regulate vehicle movement and monitor violations.
He stressed the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and avoiding parking in ways that block public roads, residential entrances or pedestrian pathways.
“Random parking can obstruct emergency and ambulance vehicles, increase the risk of accidents and run-over incidents, and endanger the lives of worshippers and pedestrians,” Brig Bin Suwaidan said.
Brig Bin Suwaidan urged worshippers to park in designated areas and plan their trips in advance when attending Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.
He also advised worshippers to avoid praying on streets surrounding mosques, warning that this practice may expose people to run-over accidents.
“Worshippers should choose safe and designated prayer locations and cooperate with traffic officers to ensure a safe and organised environment for everyone,” he said.
Dubai Police confirmed that legal action will be taken against motorists who violate traffic regulations by blocking roads or parking in unsafe areas.
Authorities said traffic management plans are in place during Ramadan to reduce congestion, organise parking around mosques, and ensure safe entry and exit for worshippers.
Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing road safety and ensuring the comfort of road users throughout the holy month.