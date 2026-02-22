GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan: Abu Dhabi motorists urged not to block roads with parked cars

Avoid road congestion: Park in designated areas, Abu Dhabi Police advise

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
A paid parking zone on Muroor Street in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Police have issued an advisory calling on people to park in designated parking areas near mosques ahead of prayers instead of stopping their cars on roads and unspecified areas.

Along with a video illustrating their point, the police said via an X post: “Random parking near mosques during the time of performing Taraweeh prayer and other prayers is considered uncivilized behavior that causes congestion and obstructs traffic flow, so we always advise parking the vehicle in designated lots.”

The most common parking violations seen during these times are:

• Illegal double parking, preventing other vehicles from exiting.

• Parking on sidewalks, obstructing pedestrian movement.

• Blocking entire traffic lanes, especially near intersections and busy roads.

• Extended stays at mosques after prayers, causing parking congestion and delaying others from leaving.

Road hygiene is imperative to a safer city.

