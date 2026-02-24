3 ways Yango Yasmina helps you stay on track this Ramadan

Updates now available across Yango Group AI speakers: Lite, Mini, Midi and Max
Dubai: With Ramadan routines often shaped by precise timings, from prayer moments to iftar and suhoor, Yango Group’s bilingual AI assistant Yasmina provides a Ramadan-focused experience designed to support everyday home routines by voice, in Arabic and English.
The updates aim to create a more spiritually aligned journey throughout the holy month, helping families keep track of the calendar, access faith-related audio content, and stay on top of key moments during the day without needing to pick up a phone.
With simple voice prompts, families can ask common Ramadan calendar questions such as: “Which day of Ramadan is it today?”, or “How much time is left until iftar?” Yasmina can also mention Hijri dates and highlight important Islamic occasions during the season, including Eid Al Fitr, helping households stay aligned with key dates throughout the month.
During Ramadan, timing matters. The update includes precise daily prayer times based on location, helping users stay on schedule for prayer. Yasmina can also support iftar and suhoor reminders, making it easier to prepare in advance and break the fast on time, especially during busy Ramadan schedules.
For faith-related routines at home, Yasmina offers access to Quran recitations from well-known reciters, alongside Islamic duas, available through voice requests. Users can also schedule Quran recitation, for example: “Set Quran on my alarm at 6 pm.”
During the Ramadan period, Yasmina sets Noor Dubai 93.9 as the default radio station and offers themed Ramadan audio playlists via simple voice requests such as: “Yasmina, play Ramadan dua”.
Beyond timing and audio content, Yasmina also provides daily Ramadan tips by voice throughout the month, covering practical themes such as intention-setting at first days of Ramadan, respectful conduct while fasting, balanced routines around suhoor and iftar, and wellbeing habits like hydration pre-fasting.
For families, Yasmina also offers a Ramadan quiz in Arabic with simple educational questions, designed as a light, shared way to learn and reflect together during the month. Users can start it with a voice prompt such as: “Let’s play Ramadan riddles.”
“Ramadan is a season shaped by rhythm, prayer moments, family gatherings, and small daily habits that carry meaning,” said Rami Abu Arja, Senior Innovation Marketing Manager at Yango Group Middle East. “With these updates, Yasmina is designed to support that rhythm in a natural, voice-first way, from calendar questions and prayer timing to curated audio and short daily advice that fit into real home routines.”
The update is now available across Yango Group’s full range of AI speakers, Yasmina Lite, Mini, Midi, and Max, available on Amazon.ae and via leading retailers in the UAE.