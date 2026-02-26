Dh500,000 up for grabs in Dubai Police Ramadan contests

First Lieutenant Ahmad Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Head of the Islamic Affairs and Tolerance Section at the Security Awareness Department, said the competitions target a broad range of participants. These include male and female Dubai Police employees, cadets from the Dubai Police Academy, students from Hemaya Schools (Grades 1 to 5), people of determination, and children of Dubai Police employees who memorise the Quran at the Grand Mosque in Umm Al Daman.

The Holy Quran Competition includes several memorisation levels, including a newly introduced category for memorising 15 consecutive juz’, alongside categories for 10, five, three, and one juz’, as well as Juz’ Amma for people of determination. A “Best Recitation” category has also been added.

