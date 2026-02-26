Dh500,000 up for grabs in Dubai Police Ramadan contests

44th edition promotes Quran memorisation, cultural knowledge, and community engagement
Dubai: Dubai Police have launched the 44th edition of their annual Ramadan religious competitions, offering prizes worth a total of Dh500,000. The initiative aims to promote religious awareness, strengthen cultural knowledge, and encourage community engagement during the holy month.
Organised by the General Department of Community Happiness in cooperation with Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the competitions are held under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
Officials said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to reinforcing national identity, preserving Emirati religious and cultural values, deepening understanding of the Holy Quran, and encouraging the development of knowledge and skills across various fields. (For Ramadan prayer timings, click here)
First Lieutenant Ahmad Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Head of the Islamic Affairs and Tolerance Section at the Security Awareness Department, said the competitions target a broad range of participants. These include male and female Dubai Police employees, cadets from the Dubai Police Academy, students from Hemaya Schools (Grades 1 to 5), people of determination, and children of Dubai Police employees who memorise the Quran at the Grand Mosque in Umm Al Daman.
Participation also extends to inmates at the Central Prison, detainees in misdemeanour and violation cases, and individuals in pre-trial detention, reflecting Dubai Police’s focus on inclusion and rehabilitation. (For zakat calculator, click here)
Al Mazrouei said this year’s edition features three main categories: the Holy Quran Competition, the Prophetic Hadith Competition, and the Religious Cultural Competition.
The Holy Quran Competition includes several memorisation levels, including a newly introduced category for memorising 15 consecutive juz’, alongside categories for 10, five, three, and one juz’, as well as Juz’ Amma for people of determination. A “Best Recitation” category has also been added.
Students from Hemaya Schools will compete by age group, with younger pupils memorising short surahs and older students memorising up to two juz’.
The Religious Cultural Competition will be held through Dubai Police’s Smart Training Centre platform. Participants will answer 30 questions in 35 minutes on topics including worship, social conduct, ethics, and notable Islamic figures.
Officials confirmed that the Quran and Hadith competitions are already under way, while the cultural competition will begin on Friday via the online platform.