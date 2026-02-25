Dubai opens public vote to choose most beautiful Quran recitation

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, stated: “Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award’s 28th edition marks a new comprehensive vision that reflects Dubai’s commitment to remaining a global beacon, upholding the values of the Holy Quran and spreading its noble message to the world. Moving beyond conventional competition, the latest updates drive the Award’s global leadership by increasing the prize values to become the largest of their kind globally, introducing a dedicated category for female participants, and opening the door for direct personal nominations. Additionally, the final round will now feature a public vote to select the most beautiful Quran recitation for 2026.”